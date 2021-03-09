Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GECFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $168.16.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.