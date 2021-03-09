Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4,454.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,945 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Generac worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.67. 13,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,572. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

