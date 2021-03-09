Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $340.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.45. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.