General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of GE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,028,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

