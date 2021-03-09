General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.41

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1942922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

