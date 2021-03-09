General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,504 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 590,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 755,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

GE stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

