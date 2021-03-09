Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.13. 298,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 715,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.