Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.69

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

