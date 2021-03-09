Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 19.4%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 73,407,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 7,338,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.