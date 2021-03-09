Genesis Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 922% compared to the typical volume of 492 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of GEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,199. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

