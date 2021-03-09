Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00008460 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $694,190.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.