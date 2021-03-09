Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Reaches $21.41 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $704,623.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $4.84 or 0.00008882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

