GeoDB (GEO) Hits One Day Volume of $545,673.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $545,673.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

