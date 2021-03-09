George A. Hambro Sells 10,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSLR traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

