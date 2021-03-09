Georgetown University Buys Shares of 16,898 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 6.7% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,960. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.