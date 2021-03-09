Georgetown University Cuts Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Georgetown University lessened its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,074,798 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for about 15.9% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Georgetown University owned 0.56% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

