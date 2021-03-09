Georgetown University Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 10.0% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,860,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,979,000 after buying an additional 131,034 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 67,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.87 on Monday, hitting $228.02. 416,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.