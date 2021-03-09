German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.64

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 2382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

