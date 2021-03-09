Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,609,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,042,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GERN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Geron by 54.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 14.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Geron by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

