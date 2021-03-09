Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,609,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,042,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GERN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.
The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.50.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
