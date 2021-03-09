Gerresheimer (GXI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI):

3/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €83.80 ($98.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.48. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

