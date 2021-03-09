Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 19.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.74. 29,415,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 35,107,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upped their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.