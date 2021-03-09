GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.91

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 52805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

