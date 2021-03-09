Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.91 and last traded at $88.70. Approximately 250,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 249,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

