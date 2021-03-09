Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.91 and last traded at $88.70. Approximately 250,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 249,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
