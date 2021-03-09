Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,189,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,957,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.63.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
