Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,189,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,957,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

