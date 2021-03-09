Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

