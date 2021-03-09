Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,205 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $91,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

