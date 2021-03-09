Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

