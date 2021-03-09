Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.30

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 35865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
