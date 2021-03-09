Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.30

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 35865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.