Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.20 million, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
