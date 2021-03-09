Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.20 million, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.