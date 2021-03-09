Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Raised by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 207.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 6.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

GPN opened at $198.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

