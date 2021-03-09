Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 8.6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 331,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 550,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

