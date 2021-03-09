Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 8.6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 331,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 550,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
