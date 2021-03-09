Global Social Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,486.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.42 million and $133,486.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

