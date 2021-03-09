Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 4,144 call options.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

