GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0960 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $15,337.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,360.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.65 or 0.03378668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00366363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00985486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00409693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00344505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00248971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022384 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

