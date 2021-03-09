Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 15.2% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. 33,938,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 59,934,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.