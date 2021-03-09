GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $303,088.41 and approximately $159.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,494,273 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

