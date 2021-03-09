GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.58 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One GoChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $2.56 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,124,323,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,323,766 tokens. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

