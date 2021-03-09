GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. GoHealth updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.