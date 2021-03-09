GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. GoHealth updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.
In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.
About GoHealth
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.