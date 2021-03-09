Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.51.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gold Fields by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.