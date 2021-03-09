Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 8.5% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 10,525,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,543,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,950,349 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

