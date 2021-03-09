GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $82,912.12 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $82,912.12 and approximately $176.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

