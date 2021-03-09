Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchases 250 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.06 per share, with a total value of $6,506.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 56 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.46 per share, with a total value of $3,665.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,731. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.