Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $27,420.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,083.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,907.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,873 shares of company stock worth $277,071 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 5,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,205. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.