Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $125.62. 158,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 150,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $35,237,067.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

