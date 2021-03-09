GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect GP Strategies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.