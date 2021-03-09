Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,042.00

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,042 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.61), with a volume of 428370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987.50 ($12.90).

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 942.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 828.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

