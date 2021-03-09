Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0411 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $6,449.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.00367291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.