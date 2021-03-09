Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $11.30. Graybug Vision shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 2,534 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $24,535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

