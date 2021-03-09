Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $14.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $15.20 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $276.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

