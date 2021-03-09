Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

